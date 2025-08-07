Search
Taurus Horoscope Today for August 7, 2025: These professionals may receive opportunities abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 04:06 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Minor financial issues will come up today.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, honesty is your attribute

Resolve the love issues and consider taking up new risks in your career that will pave the way for growth. Health can give you a tough time and demands attention.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
The love relationship demands your time, and your career will also see growth today. Minor financial issues will come up today. Health may have issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the egos and ensure you also provide personal space to the lover. The first part of the day is good for new lovers, and there will be more opportunities to engage in communication. Avoid any romantic relationship with your co-worker, as this can negatively impact your professional life. Male natives may see twists in their love lives, but should also show the maturity to handle the situations. Married females need to watch out for the interference of a relative or friend, which may seriously impact the relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You need to be ready to take up new tasks that demand additional stress. New responsibilities will keep you engaged, and there will also be scope for a promotion in the coming days. IT and healthcare professionals will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Lawyers need to be careful about the new tasks, as some complications may arise. Students will clear the examinations, while businessmen will also be happy in settling tax-related issues. Be sensible when it comes to new deals and partnerships, which should be made after proper thinking.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You may settle a monetary issue with a friend. Ensure you keep funds to meet the medical expenditure of your parents today. You may also consider buying jewelry today or even start renovating the house. However, take care not to invest a large amount in speculative business. Businessmen will see funds coming today, and do not blindly trust new partners. This can give you a tough time.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You may develop pain in joints today. There can be trouble in the stomach, and outside food can be a reason. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol, as this can lead to a risky situation. Pregnant girls need to be careful while boarding a bus. Some seniors may complain about breathing issues or sleeplessness, which may require medical attention.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On