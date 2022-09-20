Taurus Horoscope Today, September 20, 2022: It's vacation time

TAURUS(Apr 21-May20) This is a good day for Taureans. Some may feel rejuvenated or get a much-needed break and enjoy a wonderful trip with people they love the most. Healthwise, there is nothing to be worried about, just keep eating healthy and working out on the regular basis. Your financial condition seems good and now you can fulfil all your wishes and dreams associated with self-care, grooming, pursuing higher education, living a comfortable and luxurious life.

Your work life may go smoothly and you may get appreciation from clients for your hard work, determination and unique approaches to work on complicated work issues. Family members may visit you. Everything seems in sync, but some relationship issues may crop up, so take care of them.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Taurus Finance Today You are in a good condition on the financial front. You may focus on your savings and investments and consult with an expert. You may splurge on your kids and buy them expensive toys or gadgets.

Taurus Family Today Some may invest in property and find some issues while preceding further. A trip to a spiritual place is indicated for some. Childhood friends may try to connect with you.

Taurus Career Today It seems to be an excellent day on the work front. You may get chance to present your ideas in front on big clients and you may get noticed by seniors for your amazing communication skills and way to present yourself.

Taurus Health Today Day seems moderate. You may enjoy solo or group trip to an exotic place. Some may join gym or start a fitness regime.

Taurus Love Life Today It is not a favorable day, so be careful and avoid messing up with your partner. You and your beloved may not be on the same page. Bad memories from your past love affair may make it hard for you to get into a relationship at this point of time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

