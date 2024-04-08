Taurus Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 advices avoiding affairs

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Solar Eclipse Horoscope Prediction says, Make your dreams come true Taurus Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024. Be active at the office and also stay cool even while having tough deadlines.

Troubleshoot every love issue to keep the day vibrant. The professional success will come with additional responsibilities. Prosperity is another highlight of the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while disagreeing with the relationship as your lover will pick up an argument. You need to be sensible and should also maintain a happy note. Stay away from all extra affairs as your partner may find it out today, which may even cause serious disasters in life including a breakup. Long-distance love affairs need more communication and some love affairs will also get the backing of parents. Though you are creative in the love affair, be sensible as this can also lead to minor chaos.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial at the office. Keep your focus on the target. The organization trusts your instincts and you need to maintain it. Stay in the good book of the management to gain a good promotion. Some students will clear university examinations as well as competitive ones today. Those who have interviews lined up for today will crack them without much difficulty. Some Taurus natives who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched today without fear.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while you handle wealth today. Money will come in from multiple sources and you must maintain a positive attitude during the expenditure. Avoid investments in the stock market but mutual funds are safer today. You may buy a new property today or a vehicle. Those who are into business will see good returns. A legal issue will need you to spend an amount and ensure you have enough money in your wallet.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical complications will be there. However, females who are pregnant must avoid adventure activities including mountain biking today. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol today. Minor ailments like headaches, oral issues, and throat infections can be there but they won’t cause serious threats to daily life.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)