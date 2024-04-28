 Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts twists and turns in romance | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts twists and turns in romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep a watch on expenses & health is good.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, no major professional hiccup will impact the life.

Ensure you troubleshoot relationship issues & stay happy this week. No major professional hiccup will impact the life. Keep a watch on expenses & health is good. You will enjoy the love relationship this week and will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Today, April 28: Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Consider taking the love affair to the next level. You may also plan a vacation to have a great bonding. Some relationships will get a positive nod from the parents. To sustain harmony, married females need to stay relaxed at the house of their spouse. There can be some issues with the in-laws that need to be resolved. Some natives may go back to the ex-lover but married Taurus natives should avoid this as their marital life will be in danger.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

This week, you will be successful in giving the best performance at the workplace. New responsibilities will knock on the door and you need to pick the best opportunities to display your professional mettle. Some government employees can expect a location change this week. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. Keep a watch on trade partners as you may have bitter experiences in financial affairs with them.

 

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about expenditure. Despite money coming in from different sources, you will also see a rise in expenditure. Some Taurus natives will receive financial help from spouses and siblings. Have a proper financial plan and also take the guidance of an expert on investments. You can also comfortably provide financial aid to a friend. Businessmen may have financial issues with partners this week.

 

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Some male natives will develop chest-related issues and this can be serious if went unchecked. You can start attending the gym. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy for long years. Females may have gynecology-related issues. It is also advised to not take part in underwater activities. You may also focus on the diet and have control over the lifestyle.

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

 

 

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts twists and turns in romance
