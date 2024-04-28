Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts twists and turns in romance

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, no major professional hiccup will impact the life. Ensure you troubleshoot relationship issues & stay happy this week. No major professional hiccup will impact the life. Keep a watch on expenses & health is good. You will enjoy the love relationship this week and will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Today, April 28: Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Consider taking the love affair to the next level. You may also plan a vacation to have a great bonding. Some relationships will get a positive nod from the parents. To sustain harmony, married females need to stay relaxed at the house of their spouse. There can be some issues with the in-laws that need to be resolved. Some natives may go back to the ex-lover but married Taurus natives should avoid this as their marital life will be in danger.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

This week, you will be successful in giving the best performance at the workplace. New responsibilities will knock on the door and you need to pick the best opportunities to display your professional mettle. Some government employees can expect a location change this week. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. Keep a watch on trade partners as you may have bitter experiences in financial affairs with them.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about expenditure. Despite money coming in from different sources, you will also see a rise in expenditure. Some Taurus natives will receive financial help from spouses and siblings. Have a proper financial plan and also take the guidance of an expert on investments. You can also comfortably provide financial aid to a friend. Businessmen may have financial issues with partners this week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Some male natives will develop chest-related issues and this can be serious if went unchecked. You can start attending the gym. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy for long years. Females may have gynecology-related issues. It is also advised to not take part in underwater activities. You may also focus on the diet and have control over the lifestyle.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)