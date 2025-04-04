Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The shadow side of Sagittarius: Short-tempered and bad with money

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2025 01:00 AM IST

Their optimism and enthusiasm make them exciting to be around, but their love for freedom can sometimes lead to recklessness and impatience.

Sagittarius is known for its adventurous, free-spirited nature. People born under this sign love to explore, take risks, and live life on their own terms. Their optimism and enthusiasm make them exciting to be around, but their love for freedom can sometimes lead to recklessness and impatience.

The dark side of Sagittarius(Freepik)
The dark side of Sagittarius(Freepik)

Curious about the less charming traits of Sagittarius? Here is the shadow side of this zodiac sign.

The dark side of Sagittarius

  • Sagittarians deeply value their independence. They do not like feeling restricted and have little patience for anything that gets in the way of their freedom. If they feel tied down, they can become restless and anxious, always looking for an escape.
  • As a fire sign, Sagittarians are known for their short temper. While they are usually easygoing, their moods can change in an instant, especially when things don’t go their way. They may lash out or become distant when they feel controlled or pressured. When annoyed, they often respond with silence, making it hard for others to understand what went wrong.
  • Another well-known Sagittarius trait is their blunt honesty. They say exactly what’s on their mind, often without thinking about how their words might affect others.
  • Sagittarius people have high standards and can be dismissive of things that do not meet their expectations. They tend to have strong opinions and may look down on ideas or lifestyles that do not align with their own beliefs.
  • One of their biggest weaknesses is their tendency to act on impulse. They are dreamers who often trust in their luck rather than carefully planning things out. This can lead them to make reckless decisions, especially when it comes to money. They love spending on experiences, travel, and luxuries, often without thinking about the long-term consequences. Financial planning is not their strong suit, and they tend to take risks even when their gut tells them otherwise.
  • Lastly, Sagittarians love being the center of attention. Their outgoing and magnetic personality draws people in, but they can become moody if they feel ignored or overlooked. They thrive on admiration and can get frustrated when they don’t receive the recognition they crave.

Do you relate to any of these traits? Let us know!

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / The shadow side of Sagittarius: Short-tempered and bad with money
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On