The stars indicate a rewarding day in career and academics on May 28, 2025, as per an astrologer

BySoumi Pyne
May 27, 2025 06:34 PM IST

Horoscope for May 28, 2025: An expert shares astrological insights for your career and academics.

Aries

Today, you may find that your ideas take centre stage at work, positioning yourself as a leader in the field. “Smart borrowing might prevent financial stress, so plan your debts wisely”, advises astrologer  Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma. You could also enjoy moments of discovery with steady progress that feel both exciting and fulfilling.

Read about the horoscope in career and academics on May 28, 2025.(HT File Photo)
Read about the horoscope in career and academics on May 28, 2025.(HT File Photo)

Taurus

Today, you'll stand out for inspiring your team and staying focused on long-term goals. "Property renovations may reveal hidden issues, so keep extra budget ready", advises Dr. Sharma. Renovation plans may bring surprises, but their grounded energy helps to navigate the day.

Gemini 

Today, “career challenges may test your patience, but perseverance will pay off”, predicts Dr Sharma. Hence, your resilience will be rewarded. Progress in academics could be slow but meaningful.

Cancer 

“Setting clear security deposits for property may protect your interests”, advises Dr Sharma. You are reminded to double-check your digital security, especially when handling payments. At work, time management tweaks bring results, while learning feels rewarding, even if the pace is gentle.

Leo

You could experience greater efficiency by streamlining your routine. According to astrologer Prem Sharma, “Pension planning could secure long-term financial stability”. Property discussions and financial planning may offer future security. Career tasks go smoothly, with new destinations on their mind.

Virgo

benefits from clarity and balance, making today ideal for taking steps toward career growth. Focused study or skill-building efforts may pay off without too many disruptions.

Libra 

Stars foresee financial luck through strategic decisions. Positive gestures in the workplace build camaraderie, while travel plans benefit from a bit of caution.

Scorpio 

According to our astrologer, “managing credit responsibly might keep EMIs in check”. At work, negotiation skills may boost security, and emotionally, they're in tune with loved ones.

Sagittarius

Today, you may face distractions, but staying focused helps you avoid drama at work. Small shifts in spending habits or travel plans bring surprising rewards.

Capricorn

“Tracking expenses might help conserve financial resources”, advises  Sharma. Progress on all fronts, including academics, may be steady and grounded.

Aquarius

Today, by embracing mentorship and reflecting on personal values. Your academic and travel choices may feel refreshingly aligned with wellness.

Pisces

The alignment of stars will lead to creative career wins. “Growing financial stability might make past loans feel less significant”, says Dr. Sharma. A mini-break or artistic activity refreshes your spirit, while academic or intellectual tasks feel enjoyable and enriching.

