Leo "According to the stars, your proactive steps, including fresh thinking or new volunteer work, will transform your life direction", notes Neeraj. Career lucky horoscope today(Pixabay)

Today, your leadership qualities shine through, especially when guiding a team or stepping into new projects. Fresh growth is coming, either in the form of recognition or financial gain.

“ The stars demonstrate that an important goal which you have cherished for a long time now stands right before your reach”, predicts Neeraj.

Your resilience has paid off, and today marks a turning point in your career. Celebrate your success, as it’s well deserved, but also know this isn’t the end. Because of your consistent effort and unwavering focus, new opportunities are opening up. Promotions or job upgrades are possible now.

“Your progression will become stronger as you take each advancing step”, says Neeraj.

Whether it’s a leadership role or a raise, signs of advancement are everywhere. The stars say, be alert to hidden cues and maintain your professionalism. You’re moving steadily up the ladder.

“The stars reflect your recent disciplined work performance, which has developed into visible achievements”, says Neeraj.

All your discipline and planning are coming together beautifully. Systems you've put in place are finally showing measurable success, and people are starting to recognize your reliability. Promotions, bonuses, or new responsibilities could land in your lap soon. Let your current method fuel your next level.

“The stars direct you to embrace creative thinking because your most significant breakthroughs emerge through letting imagination take control”, says Neeraj.

Creative brilliance is your superpower today. A bold idea or innovative solution could put you in the spotlight. Keep brainstorming, stay unconventional, and don't hold back, as there’s money and career growth hidden in your wildest ideas. A breakthrough moment may bring offers or recognition that elevate your path forward.