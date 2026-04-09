This zodiac sign may attract powerful breakthroughs when Mars enters Aries in 2026, as per an astrologer

A powerful cosmic change is expected in 2026 as Mars moves into Aries, a sign it naturally rules. This transit is often associated with courage, bold action and the motivation to move forward in life. When Mars returns to its home sign, the energy around decision-making and personal drive can feel stronger for many zodiac signs. Mars in Aries April 2026 Predictions

However, according to astrologer Kishori Sud, one zodiac sign may particularly feel the supportive effects of this transit, especially when it comes to emotional clarity and inner healing.

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A hopeful phase for Capricorn For the Capricorn zodiac sign, this period may bring a sense of renewed faith and calmness after phases of uncertainty. The energy surrounding this time reflects healing and gradual progress, helping Capricorns regain emotional balance.

As Kishori Sud explains, “A sense of calm and clarity is returning. Trust that things are aligning in your favour, even if progress feels slow.”

While Mars in Aries usually encourages fast action, Capricorn may experience its influence as a steady rebuilding of confidence and direction rather than sudden change.

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Progress through patience This transit may remind Capricorn that progress does not always happen overnight. Even slow steps can lead to meaningful growth. Over time, Capricorns may start noticing improvements in their mindset, relationships or personal goals.

Staying patient and trusting the process could help them make the most of this cosmic phase.

Crystal guidance to maintain balance To align with this supportive energy, the guidance suggests working with aquamarine, a crystal linked with emotional healing and clarity.

As Kishori Sud suggests, “Use aquamarine to support emotional healing and clarity. It helps you stay hopeful.”