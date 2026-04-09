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    This zodiac sign may attract powerful breakthroughs when Mars enters Aries in 2026, as per an astrologer

    Mars in Aries April 2026: This transit is associated with courage, bold action and the motivation to move forward in life.

    Published on: Apr 09, 2026 12:52 AM IST
    By Soumi Pyne
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    A powerful cosmic change is expected in 2026 as Mars moves into Aries, a sign it naturally rules. This transit is often associated with courage, bold action and the motivation to move forward in life. When Mars returns to its home sign, the energy around decision-making and personal drive can feel stronger for many zodiac signs.

    Mars in Aries April 2026 Predictions
    Mars in Aries April 2026 Predictions

    However, according to astrologer Kishori Sud, one zodiac sign may particularly feel the supportive effects of this transit, especially when it comes to emotional clarity and inner healing.

    Also Read A US astrologer says Mars in Aries transit may bring new beginnings to these zodiac signs this week

    A hopeful phase for Capricorn

    For the Capricorn zodiac sign, this period may bring a sense of renewed faith and calmness after phases of uncertainty. The energy surrounding this time reflects healing and gradual progress, helping Capricorns regain emotional balance.

    As Kishori Sud explains, “A sense of calm and clarity is returning. Trust that things are aligning in your favour, even if progress feels slow.”

    While Mars in Aries usually encourages fast action, Capricorn may experience its influence as a steady rebuilding of confidence and direction rather than sudden change.

    Also Read How the second week of April may shape the lives of these zodiac signs, according to an astrologer

    Progress through patience

    This transit may remind Capricorn that progress does not always happen overnight. Even slow steps can lead to meaningful growth. Over time, Capricorns may start noticing improvements in their mindset, relationships or personal goals.

    Staying patient and trusting the process could help them make the most of this cosmic phase.

    Crystal guidance to maintain balance

    To align with this supportive energy, the guidance suggests working with aquamarine, a crystal linked with emotional healing and clarity.

    As Kishori Sud suggests, “Use aquamarine to support emotional healing and clarity. It helps you stay hopeful.”

    • Soumi Pyne
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Soumi Pyne

      Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More

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