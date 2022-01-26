Vastu Tips for Relationship: Adopt these 10 remedies for better compatibility

Fights are not uncommon between husband and wife. Many a time these bickers are a result of differences of views, and sometimes it happens due to Vastu Dosh. Your relationship gets affected by Vastu Dosh.

You must have seen a husband and wife fighting or witnessed a discord among members of a family. Brother and sister don't get along. Many times this happens due to difference in views and sometimes the reason is a Vastu Dosh. Vastu Dosh affects your relationship. It turns relationships sour. Today, we are going to tell you about some simple Vastu tips. By adopting these tips you can make your relations sweet. Let's know about the tips.

Vastu remedies for a better relationship

- If you are married then don't live in a room that faces South East direction. It is harmful for your relationship. If you live in such a room then your relationship will be strained.

- Use light colours in your bedroom. Don't clutter your room with unnecessary items. If you don't follow this then there will be a rise in the negative energy among the people living in the room.

- A married couple should hang a picture of themselves in the South West direction of their room. Place a pair of rhinestone balls in one of the corners of your bedroom. Doing this will make the relationship sweet.

- The room of the leader of the house should be in the South West direction. Living in a room like this keeps the relationships good.

- The bed on which you sleep should be made up of wood and square in shape. Make sure to place your head in the South direction and legs in the North direction while sleeping. This position is considered good for the relationship. Badly designed beds lead to tensions.

- If you have a mirror in your room in which one can see the face of husband and wife while sleeping, then it is not good for your relationship. It should be kept covered.

- A married couple should keep the decorative items in their bedroom in pairs. Don't keep a TV or a computer in your bedroom. It is not in accordance with Vastu.

- Put your bed in the South or the South West direction. The bed should be in one piece. Do not make a bed by joining two separate parts.

- According to Vastu, the wife should sleep on the left side of the husband. This makes the relationship between husband and wife good.

- Do not keep any Gods or Goddesses pictures in your bedroom and also of departed people.

