Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 2: Make memories with loved ones

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, you have always been devoted to your family, today is a day to enjoy with loved ones and create good memories. Everything seems in order, but you may feel a bit exhausted, so first take care of your health and then plan anything else that needs your involvement. Remember, health is wealth. You can achieve anything if you feel strong physically as well as mentally.

Your career graph is going to be high as all your hard work is going to be paid. A property dispute is soon going to be resolved in your favour.

Just find out more about how this day is going to turn out on the love, family and professional front!

Virgo Finance Today

You may be planning to buy something big or an expensive home appliance, but you should postpone this idea. It is a good time to invest your hard-earned money in the real estate market.

Virgo Family Today

One of the family members may get a government or private job in a reputed company and make you feel proud. You will find a peaceful, relaxing and pleasant aura on the home front.

Virgo Career Today

This is an excellent day for completing all your pending tasks on the professional front. Some may switch jobs and be promoted to higher positions. It is a good time to join a professional course.

Virgo Health Today

You should take things slow on the health front. Aged people should take care of their health. Those who have been ailing for long should try an alternate treatment or home remedy to get relief.

Virgo Love Life Today

If you are all set to date someone or propose someone for marriage, then this is not a lucky day to do so. You may not be able to spend quality time with your spouse due to extra responsibilities on the work front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

