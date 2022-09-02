Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 2 , 2022: Be watchful with your finances

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)Today Virgos may experience a breath of fresh air in their life. Some of you could attain a position of authority in your workplace. You will receive the complete support of your colleagues and your seniors will remain impressed with your pace of work. Virgo businesspersons are likely to be active and enthusiastic in financial matters as the profits remain on the higher side. If you going through some miscommunication in the family, then you can resolve it amicably during this time. Today, your mind and body are likely to be in perfect accord and you feel invigorated. Try out some stretching exercises to strengthen your muscles. This is an exceptional time for Virgo students, especially those aspiring to pursue research. A visit to new places where you have never gone before is on the card. Those searching for suitable accommodation will need to widen their circle of search.

Virgo Finance Today This is a good time to expand your existing business and increase your reach and visibility. In money matters, Virgo natives will have several things to do to achieve desired gains. Money will flow in from various sources, but avoid carelessly spending it.

Virgo Family Today Engaging yourself in charitable work at the cost of family life would fail to bring happiness. Your continuous negligence to family life could make members restless, withdrawn, tense and irritable. Avoid being harsh to young ones in the family.

Virgo Career Today On the professional front, Virgo natives need to use their excellent verbal and written communication skills to their benefit. A senior comes to your rescue and their guidance is likely to lead you to the right path today. A promotion brings you higher responsibility along with better benefits and gains.

Virgo Health Today You can make your life grander by taking care of yourself. Some Virgos may succeed in being consistent in their discipline and diet. If you've never danced, it’s a great way to enjoy yourself and keep fit; embrace the opportunity coming your way.

Virgo Love Life Today Married life will remain harmonious and your relationship with your spouse will become stronger. Virgo natives succeed in developing trust and understanding in romance by enjoying the company of a partner. If you are single, you can reach out to someone you are interested in.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

