Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 astro tips to excel in career

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 20, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Virgo (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates

Do not let egos impact the love relationship. Look for opportunities to excel in your career. Financial prosperity exists and your health is also good today.

Have a great day in terms of love but keep egos out of it. Be careful to meet the deadlines at work and enjoy positive feedback from clients. Both health and wealth are at your side. Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You will see many happy moments in the relationship. It is crucial to keep the partner happy. Keep your love affair free from the interventions of family members or friends. A third person may try to influence your decisions that need utmost care. Some love affairs will see tremors and open communication is crucial here to resolve this crisis. Married Virgos should not get into an extramarital affair as the spouse will find this out in the second part of the day.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be confident at team meetings and present your thoughts and opinions without fear. Students preparing for the examination will see positive results. Some natives will travel for jobs and those who are in search of a job will also find one before the day ends. Female managers may face issues related to performance and they will also require handling a team where ego issues exist. Entrepreneurs should not hesitate to expand their business or be experimental. You’ll sign new deals which may improve your financial condition.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be there and you are good to meet the requirements. Today, you may settle financial disputes with siblings and may also inherit a part of the family property. The first half of the day is good for repaying a loan. Do not invest in stock or trade today. You may repair your home but today is not good to buy a property or vehicle.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Despite some minor health issues troubling you, your routine life will be unaffected. However, migraine can give females a tough day. Juniors may also get minor injuries while playing. Females working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables as minor cuts may happen. Some minor ear and eye infections may also disturb you today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

