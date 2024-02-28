 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts business expansion | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 28, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for February 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, the love life is packed with love and fun.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You dictate your destiny

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Have a diligent office life where you will show your potential. Both wealth and health are also good.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Have a diligent office life where you will show your potential. Both wealth and health are also good.

Today, the love life is packed with love and fun. Successful office life is backed by prosperity & good health. Take up new official roles for career growth

Share more moments with your partner in love. Have a diligent office life where you will show your potential. Both wealth and health are also good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be confident while proposing to the crush. Choose the second part of the day to propose as the time is more auspicious. Some Virgos will walk into the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship. However, married Virgos will cause troubles in marital life and this needs to be avoided. Some marriages will have troubles due to the interference of a relative and you need to curb this. Married females may also get conceived today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Go for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. You may require multitasking today and this also promises better options to grow. Some Virgos, especially IT and healthcare professionals will receive options to relocate abroad. Businessmen can be serious about new partnerships and expansion of the business to new territories. However, learn about the market before you make any vital business decision.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Despite wealth coming in, you are required to have proper control over the expense. Do not make crucial financial decisions and stay away from luxury shopping. You may purchase electronic items and gold. But speculative business is not a safe option to invest in today. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters which will help the business go ahead smoothly. You may also settle a financial dispute or settle the dues. Some Virgos will require contributing for a celebration at home.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate as no major illness will disturb the day. Diabetic persons should be careful, especially in the first half of the day. The menu needs to be packed with veggies, fruits, and nuts. Some females may develop migraine while viral fever, pain at joints, and oral issues will be common among Virgos today. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps in keeping the health problems at bay

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

