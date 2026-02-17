Virgo Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: You may clear job interviews today

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay safe from tremors in personal life Your strong attitude at the job will work out in handling crucial tasks. Show commitment in the love affair, and the partner will be happy spending time with you. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the love-related issues and also prove the potential by taking up new official tasks. Do not spend a large amount on luxury. Minor medical issues may impact the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Be sensitive in the relationship today. Your partner prefers attention. Provide it to make the affair fabulous. It is good to have a romantic vacation today in a hilly area. Office romance is not a good idea for married natives, as the spouse will find this out in the second part of the day. Your love affair may also have the backing of your parents. Some married couples may witness even separation, which you need to avoid at any cost.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Be sincere and committed, and this will help in scaling new heights. Healthcare, IT, animation, design, civil engineering, and media professionals will see opportunities abroad. Consider taking up new roles at work. You may clear job interviews today. Some professionals will also take the initiative to launch new projects, which will benefit the company in the coming days. Entrepreneurs looking for more opportunities to spread the trade to new turf will be successful. Students will obtain admission to foreign universities for higher studies.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. Females will be happy to plan a vacation abroad, while some natives will also settle property disputes with siblings and relatives. The second part of the day is good for settling a financial dispute. Some natives will receive long-pending dues. Entrepreneurs can confidently take the trade to new territories, as wealth will come in through promoters.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Be careful today, as minor health issues will trouble you. A sibling will be admitted today, and this will need your financial assistance. Those who have cardiac issues may also develop complications. Do not let office issues enter the home. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler today. It is good to keep a distance from junk food and aerated drinks.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)