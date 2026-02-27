Virgo Horoscope Today for February 27, 2026: Those who plan to move abroad for job purposes may clear the hurdles today

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take up challenges as opportunities As both office and love life will be okay, your day will be awesome. However, beware of unexpected incidents that can lead to problems when unchecked. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Patience is the need of the day. Be vigilant today, as some unexpected issues can crop up in life that can lead to serious problems. Family life seems normal, and you’d be able to perform well at the workplace.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Consider the preferences of the lover, which can bring in surprises in the relationship. Be accommodating today and ensure that there is proper communication. Some relationships will see minor tremors, but you need to take the initiative to resolve this crisis. Today is a good day to discuss the love affair with the parents. Pick the second part of the day to plan a vacation together. Stay away from unpleasant discussions, and also ensure you provide personal space to your partner.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Your discipline and sincerity will work in your favor during promotion discussions. Always be cordial with your co-workers and show a willingness to take up additional responsibilities, as you may sooner be rewarded. Those who handle machines and electronic appliances will require working additional hours. Some business partnerships will also bring in good finances. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management. Those who plan to move abroad for job purposes will clear the hurdles today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today There will be some financial issues within the family. You may develop a crisis related to payment, and this may also impact the relationship with a friend. You need to be careful while making major investments in the stock market. Be careful while signing bank checks, and also repay a bank loan today. It is also crucial to control the expenditure on luxury items. Entrepreneurs will see funds coming in for better business prospects.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Pay more attention to your health today. Some females may complain about migraine or skin-related issues, and male natives may require cutting down the consumption of oil and sweets. You should also consume plenty of water. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects above your head. In case you are comfortable travelling to hilly terrains, do not miss the medications.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)