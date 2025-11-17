Virgo Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: Those who are in notice period can expect new interview calls
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Minor professional issues will be there in the first part of the day.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on work today
Overcome the romance-related issues with confidence. New responsibilities at work will demand your utmost commitment. Spend less money and save more today.
Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will go strong as you will resolve them before the day ends. Look for more chances at the job to display your potential. Wealth will see options to save more. Your health is also good today.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship will face turbulence. A coworker or ex-lover will create an issue in the love affair. Some females who have recently had heartbreak will also get a proposal. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life, and it is important to stay away from it. Female natives will find fun in teasing the lovers, but ensure it does not personally impact them. It is good to keep the lover in a good mood. You should also be ready to resolve minor issues through communication.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Minor professional issues will be there in the first part of the day. IT, animation, or architecture projects may develop minor hiccups demanding rework that may impact morale. Some jobs will require you to work additional hours. Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls. If you are into business, expect support from the government on certain decisions that may help you in a great way.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Wealth demands care today. Have a proper financial plan. Some females will be dragged into monetary disputes within the family. A celebration within the family will also demand financial contribution. Be careful while investing in the stock market, and you should also stay away from large donations. However, businessmen will be in a good condition to handle finance. Pick the second part of the day to buy home appliances and electronic devices.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
No major health issue will trouble you. There will be relief from existing ailments. However, some females may complain about migraine today. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Some natives will have allergies and may require medical attention. Avoid lifting heavy objects. Those who have vision-related issues must consult a doctor. Some children may develop bruises while playing.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope