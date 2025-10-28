Virgo Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: Your commitment at work is crucial today

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You make the right decisions Resolve the troubles in the relationship to spend more time with your lover today. While the financial status is balanced, your health may give the trouble. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You may spend more time with your lover today. Take up new tasks at the office and give the best results. Wealth will be balanced today. However, health demands more attention.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You are romantic, and your love life will see the impacts. Some females will embrace new love. You may prefer the second part of the day to discuss the love affair with the parents. Consider spending more time together. This will strengthen the love affair. The chances of you going back to an old relationship as you meet up with the ex-flame are also higher today. Married females should keep an eye on the spouse to save the marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work is crucial today. New tasks will come up, and you may also be required to present innovative concepts at team sessions to strengthen your profile. IT and healthcare professionals may see opportunities to relocate abroad, while animation, architecture, law, hospitality, and aviation professionals will see a promotion or a hike in salary. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. Businessmen can also expand their territories, as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in from different sources, but expenses will also shoot up. However, it is crucial to save for a rainy day. You should be careful about major investments. Male natives will require money for medical expenses. You may consider donating wealth to charity. Seniors who plan to divide the wealth among the children can pick the second half of the day. Businessmen will also succeed in clearing all debts today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there can be medical issues today, including heart or lung complaints. Diabetic natives must be careful about their diet and must include more vegetables in their diet. You may have pain in the ear today and must consult a medical expert. Females will also develop rashes on the skin. Those who are a vacation must be careful not to engage in underwater activities.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)