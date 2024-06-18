 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts wealth knocking on your door | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts wealth knocking on your door

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for June 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life free from arguments.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are not scared of anything in the life

Keep the love life free from arguments. Say no to office politics & take crucial monetary decisions. Your health is normal. Keep control over the diet.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: Female Virgos can expect a proposal in the first half of the day.

Be diplomatic in the love relationship and take up opportunities to perform at the office. Your financial status is good today and your health will be in good condition.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You need to put more effort into the relationship and should also devote more time to it. The troubles in the love life may dissolve or worsen, based on your attitude. Some Virgos may go back to an old love affair but this must not hamper your current relationship. Office romance may sound good in books but may be dangerous in real life, especially if you are married. Female Virgos can expect a proposal in the first half of the day.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Consider making crucial professional decisions including switching the job and putting down the paper. You may update the profile on a job portal and new interview calls will come up before the day ends. IT, healthcare, mechanical, banking, and automation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Academic, legal, and optimization professionals will have a packed schedule today. Some Virgos will be expressive at team meetings but this can lead to trouble. Entrepreneurs can be confident about introducing new thoughts in business.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be wealth knocking on your door but have a proper financial plan. Ensure your expenditure is based on income and do not spend a big amount on luxury. Instead, think about saving for a rainy day. Some Virgos will be successful in stock and speculative business. You will also settle financial disputes with siblings. Students would need finance to pay the tuition fee and some entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds from foreign investors.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are lucky in terms of health no major medical issue exists. However, ensure you have a healthy diet and drink plenty of water. Female Virgos may develop gynecological issues which may impact the office life. Those with a history of urinary infection, kidney ailment, or oral health issues will need to consult a doctor.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

