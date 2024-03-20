 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts business travels | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts business travels

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 20, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Catch up with the best romantic moments today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, adventures pump energy into you

Catch up with the best romantic moments today. Your discipline and commitment will make professional life more productive. Financially you are good today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Financially you are good today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Financially you are good today.

Spend more creative time with the lover and also take steps to be productive at the workplace. No financial issues will trouble while health is also positive today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Look for more pleasant moments in the relationship. Today is good to settle the old disputes in the love life. You may take the initiative to reconcile with the ex-lover. Some Virgos will go back to the old love affair that may bring in more happiness. However, you need to be careful to not disturb the current relationship. Display love without inhibition and this will strengthen the bonding.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

New assignments wait for you at the office. Your team will be cordial and will help you accomplish the tasks on time. Do not lose your temper at the office, especially at team meetings. A senior or co-worker will raise a finger at your performance which may make you upset. However, do not get despaired. Marketing persons, IT professionals, chefs, and actors will travel for job-related reasons. Traders may have issues with authorities that need immediate settlement.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you. There is scope to repair the house or to even buy a new one. You may purchase a car today or try your luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may inherit a family property as well. Entrepreneurs will successfully raise funds and will also sign new partnership deals today. You may also expect a medical emergency at hone which will have financial requirements.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

While normal health would be good, some minor health issues like body pain, fever, and throat infection will be there. Start the day with exercise and also have a balanced diet. Do not take the office stress home and spend more time with the family. Those who have breath-related issues must consult a doctor today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

