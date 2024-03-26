 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024 predicts love and happiness | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024 predicts love and happiness

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 26, 2024 02:11 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look for more pleasant moments in a love relationship.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread love around

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024. Resolve issues at the office and perform the best.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024. Resolve issues at the office and perform the best.

Look for more pleasant moments in a love relationship. Be careful while handling professional assignments today. You are also good in both health and wealth.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Stay happy in a romantic relationship today. Resolve issues at the office and perform the best. Financially, you are good today and your health is also robust.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Single Virgos can be confident about expressing their feeling to the crush as the response will be positive. There should be open communication in the relationship but avoid unpleasant conversations. Some couples who were separated will patch up the difference. Today is good to make a call on marriage and to even introduce the partner to the family. There will be a reunion with the ex-lover that can have both positive and negative effects.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Virgos may face false allegations that may impact both personal and professional life and stopping them is highly important. Your productivity will be up to the mark and the organization will be keen to assign more crucial tasks. Do not say no to new responsibilities. Some tasks will need you to travel today. Use communication skills at the negotiation table. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. However, some Virgos will not see the prosperity as per the expectation today. You can consider investing in land, property, stock, or any other source in the second half of the day. Some Virgos will have a celebration at home and will need to generously contribute. Today is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend. Entrepreneurs will find new sources of funding today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

For those who are suffering from ailments, the chances of recovery are high. Virgos should start the day with exercise. Yoga and meditation will help you stay calm even while hang tense situations at the office. Some seniors will have throat infections or coughing issues in the morning. Children should be careful while playing as bruises will be there today. If you are into adventure sports, be careful. Today is also good to quit tobacco.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024 predicts love and happiness
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On