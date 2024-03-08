Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts monetary gainsUntitled Story

 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts monetary gains | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts monetary gains

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts monetary gains

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No serious ailment will hurt you today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let the dreams fly high

The love life will be vibrant and single natives can expect to fall in one. Take up new roles in the office to prove your mettle. Wealth will be there today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024: Wealth will be there today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024: Wealth will be there today.

Explore the different aspects of love today. Professional success is another catchword of the day. Financially you will be good and investments will bring in good wealth. Health will also be good today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Fall in love today. Single Virgos will be happy to find someone special. The Virgos who also had a recent break-up will fall in love again. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may approach and propose without hesitation. Avoid disagreements and discussions of unpleasant things as your romantic relationship should not be hampered on this fine day. Be committed to the partner and do not let the trust go down in a relationship. Married Virgos should also maintain a good relationship with the members of the spouse’s family.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may have opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. Continue your commitment and discipline. Junior members of the team will get opportunities to lead and make the best use of them. Virgos who are in senior positions need to be diplomatic while dealing with different people related to the job. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities abroad and will make a plan to expand the trade. Those who are appearing for examinations today, especially students, must work hard to crack examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial mishap will happen today. As wealth comes in from multiple sources, including a previous investment, you will be in a good position to spend on luxury items. Today is also good to invest in real estate. The expenses will be higher today and a professional financial guide will be of great help. You may also enhance your wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No serious ailment will hurt you today. However, do not stop medications, and ensure you consult a doctor whenever necessary. Some seniors will complain about pain in their joints. Children may develop viral fever or throat pain. Females need to be careful while working kitchen as minor burns may happen.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
