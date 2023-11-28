close_game
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023 predicts joy in life

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023 predicts joy in life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 28, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Nov 28,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Professional journey may have minor troubles but you will overcome them.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your life is your choice

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023. Resolve the troubles at the workplace and prove your mettle through performance.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023. Resolve the troubles at the workplace and prove your mettle through performance.

Express love without inhibitions today. Professional journey may have minor troubles but you will overcome them. Handle wealth smartly for a safe future.

Be content in the love relationship. Resolve the troubles at the workplace and prove your mettle through performance. Both health and finance will be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You will be more like a friend to the lover who can discuss every feeling. Virgo females attending a family function, party, or marriage will be the center of attraction and will invite proposals. A long-time crush will nod positively and this can bring colors of joy into life. Avoid arguments today and value the relationship. Be patient throughout the day also consider introducing the partner to the family for approval.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about office politics today. Minor disagreements within the team can cause trouble today. However, overcome the challenges with your performance. You will succeed in winning contracts and sales persons will obtain the target without much effort. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful. Students may face issues in examinations and must work hard to crack the papers. You may also attend job interviews without much confusion as the result will be positive.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Despite the horoscope predicting a strong financial status, the income from past investments will not be as good as you expected. There can be minor issues in funds in the first half but things will get resolved as the day progresses. You may be tempted to spend high to purchase but always ensure you buy only those items you feel are important. Always save from the income as you may need it in the future. However, you can be serious about investment in the stock market and speculative business.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You will be free from major ailments today but ensure you also follow a healthy diet plan. Stay away from cold and aerated drinks and substitute them with fresh juice. Do not intake sugar in high quantities. You may also start attending a gym today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
