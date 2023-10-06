Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 6 , 2023 predicts health issues for seniors

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, always keep smiling Handle troubles in the relationship to be happy today. Despite minor challenges, the professional life will be productive. Financially you are good today. Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 6, 2023: Handle troubles in the relationship to be happy today.

Resolve the issues in the relationship to be happy today. Handle every professional responsibility with care. Today is good for long-term investments and your health will also be good throughout the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The troubles in the relationship may dissolve or get worsened, based on your attitude. Female Virgos can expect a proposal in the first half of the day. Those who plan to marry can update their profile on a matrimonial website. Resolve the issues with the lover by sitting down in the second half of the day. Be caring and this will bring in better results. A surprise gift is also a way to express your emotions.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may witness positive changes at the workplace and this will help in your career growth. Be ready to take up new responsibilities and the management will also be happy to give you recognition. Your communication skills will help while negotiating with clients abroad. Some sales and marketing persons will travel today. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will pay the way for a better lifestyle. A past investment will bring in a good return. Some fortunate Virgos will inherit a family property. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. You may also need to spend today on a celebration or event within the family. The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Some Virgos will renovate the house.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health-related issues with care. Seniors may complain about pain in joints and breath-related problems. You should not miss medicines and must also drink plenty of water. Minor natives may suffer from bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco for good reasons.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON