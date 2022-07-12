Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 12, '22 states, hectic day

VIRGO(Aug 24-Sept 23) Your persistent efforts and sincerity may take you closer to your goals more quickly than you anticipated. Some unexpected monetary gains may be on the cards for you. Businessmen may embark on a profitable phase. Working Virgo professionals may remain in winning form all day. The conditions are ideal to restore harmony at home. You will be receiving a lot of trust and affection from your family members. Virgos must start eating a balanced diet today. If you do not take care of yourself, you may develop some health complications. Some arrangements before you go on an overseas trip will save your time, and effort and give you peace of mind. It may appear possible to sort out a property matter amicably with the intervention of an elder. Remain accommodating to find an agreeable solution. Students may remain distracted due to the presence of some guests or friends. Channel your concentration into a positive direction to improve your grades.

Saturn Transit Impact on Virgo The Transit of Saturn may bring some good news for those pursuing academics. Some positive news about admission or performance in an important exam may be received. Lack of appreciation for the romantic front would bring dullness during the transit, so make efforts to strengthen love ties. The transit phase may be the best time to get a firm grasp of the basics and jargon of finances to save money. It will serve you well to pay attention to the health of young family members at this time.

Virgo Finance Today Your financial position remains stable all day. You are likely to invest in luxurious goods. For business people, there will be an opportunity to acquire new deals. It may consolidate their reputation in the market.

Virgo Family Today Time to resolve all conflicts amicably with family to restore domestic peace and harmony. Organize your day carefully with the help of family members. Let your family know how important they are to you and spend more time with them.

Virgo Career Today Learning lessons from past professional failures brings success for Virgos. Your communication skills and ability to convince others on the professional front will serve you well. It will help you to create new connections and you will be able to impress others with your talk.

Virgo Health Today Keep yourself away from two vices – stress and excesses to enjoy sound health. Blood pressure patients in particular must avoid anger, as it could disturb the physical as well as mental peace. Eating patterns will need extra attention due to a hectic day.

Virgo Love Life Today Relations with your spouse are likely to get better and mutual support will be evident. Married Virgo persons will also enjoy a blissful time. Their spouse can witness positive career development.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON