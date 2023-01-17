Virgo Horoscope Today, January 17, 2023: Exercise neutrality in emotions

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23): Daily Astrological Predictions says, your fierce fervor for the things you cherish is great. Your emotional conviction may always drive events. But hold back that power today and keep it to yourself. Talking about sensitive subjects at work could get you into trouble. Avoid passing judgement too fast. Adopt a detached stance and test it out. Recognize that your poor health choices won't go away until you take steps to change them. If you have an original idea that inspires you, you might be eager to see it through to completion. Make a note of the bills you have to pay today. You have a strong desire to succeed. The willpower to focus on deciding what's in your best interests—and then acting upon it—is being provided to you.

Virgo Finance Today

By taking the initiative and accepting new duties, you may be able to ask for a promotion or pay raise if you have a job. You can consider significantly growing your current company, which could be financially highly gratifying and spur rapid growth.

Virgo Family Today

You may have a serious discussion with your family members today about your long-term objectives. Your siblings might offer you total support. if you were to purchase any property, you might utilize it as a getaway. You're advised to keep your spending to a minimum because there will be unnecessary expenses within the household.

Virgo Health Today

Avoid participating in any activities that need a lot of physical effort. Stretching and maintaining a straight back will help you release tension in your lower body. You will likely exhale with relief , a longstanding physiological problem is about to be resolved.

Virgo Career Today

You may decide to change occupations in response to a new responsibility at work, or you may be compelled to go to a distant location. This new turn of events will be extremely beneficial to your career. Making mistakes is acceptable, just be sure to communicate your goals clearly when you talk.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today, you and your partner might have a serious chat about long-term objectives, which will bother you a little. It is crucial that you begin to take this seriously. Small misunderstandings will quickly be resolved.

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON