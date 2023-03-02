Virgo Horoscope Today, March 2, 2023: New business on cards

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily astrological prediction says, this is an excellent day on the career front and you may hear good news about your promotion or new job offers. You may also get a chance to show your full potential and use your skills today. Family members may become a great source of comfort and motivate you to follow your dream.

Some may pursue higher education and apply for education loans. The financial front seems moderate and you may come across a good property deal today. Some may travel with old buddies and make great memories. Some may feel under the weather and find it hard to spend time with beloved ones. Avoid pushing your partner for anything as it is not going to help you.

What else is there to reveal about the day?

Virgo Finance Today:

This is a moderate day. You may sign a new business deal. Avoid lending huge sums of money to someone. Some may invest in real estate. Some women may think about chasing their dreams and starting a new business.

Virgo Family Today:

You may plan to spend time with your loved ones. You may relax at home and watch your favorite movie. Women may prefer going out and splurging a bit on clothing and self-care.

Virgo Career Today:

This is an excellent day for people who are appearing in a competitive exam or interview. This is a lucky day for real estate developers. Your ideas may be liked by your clients.

Virgo Health Today:

It is not a good day on the health front so avoid eating unhygienic food as you are prone to infection. You need to take care of your mental health too. Pregnant ladies may feel severe headaches or back pain today, it’s time to take adequate rest.

Virgo Love Life Today:

This is not a good day on the love front. You may have a fight or messy argument with your beloved. Your current relationship may not work for you and compel you to take some major steps.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON