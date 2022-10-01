Virgo Horoscope Today, October 1 , 2022: Wait for some unwanted news

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Virgo natives can expect some positive changes in their life as their stars burns bright! You will efficiently manage to complete all tasks assigned to you on the professional front. You are likely to face intense competition on the professional front, but it will also bring a chance for you to shine. The company of family and friends will keep you in a happy and relaxed mood. Expected financial gains come your way with hard work. Things begin to look better now for Virgo individuals as they develop a renewed interest on the academic front. Some Virgo natives can shift to a new house or office after getting early possession. Vacation to an exotic place will be tiring but highly enjoyable. Your kindness and compassion are likely to enhance your reputation in your social circle. Virgo natives’ health may need care as there are indications of minor discomfort. Misunderstanding could bring unpleasant moments on the romantic front, so keep your cool.

Virgo Finance Today Success in recovering a blocked investment is on the cards for some. Improving their financial position would enable Virgo natives to infuse a new life in business. The monetary situation will remain bright, but Virgos must be careful about spending.

Virgo Family Today You may lend a helping hand to a relative or neighbour in organising a party or a get-together. Virgo natives may even get social recognition for their efforts. New relationships on the family front will be long-lasting and highly beneficial.

Virgo Career Today You will be able to catch up on pending work on the professional front with renewed drive and enthusiasm. Virgo individuals are likely to succeed in creating a positive impression on those who matter on the professional front.

Virgo Health Today Asthma patients should be extra careful about their health, especially when traveling in crowded and congested areas. Those undertaking rigorous exercises should remain alert against the possibility of an injury. Keep an expert at hand to guide you properly.

Virgo Love Life Today An argument with your romantic partner over a trivial matter cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can. Renounce your tendency to behave sullen or adamant at times on the romantic front. Even the deepest yearnings are likely to be fulfilled with time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON