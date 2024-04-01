Weekly Career Horoscope for April 1-7, 2024

Aries: This week, focus on your long-term career goals. If your current job doesn't fit your goals, you need to start thinking about changing. Reflect on your skills and interests to identify the specific job role that would be more suitable for you. While working on your resume and LinkedIn profile, try to include your achievements. Consider whether there is a way for you to grow and scale within the organisation. Read weekly money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for this week at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week marks the display of your communication skills and knowledge, which will win you accolades and thus stand you in good stead in your career goals. If you are a job-seeking candidate, the capacity to convey thoughts and to use appropriate expressions is the key to success. Your home environment will be filled with bliss, so you'll have a supportive base for your professional undertakings.

Gemini: This week, it’s important to maintain your electronic gadgets in top condition to prevent possible mishaps or interruptions. Take time for maintenance and updating so you can run your professional life without hiccups. Your ability to fix and solve technical problems quickly will be a big value for you, as it will illustrate your reliability and precision. For job seekers, this is the time to demonstrate their technical skills.

Cancer: It is a time to take up new responsibilities, to learn new skills or to explore your potential you have never known. The stars are getting into a position that allows you to discover yourself with prospects of international assignments worth working hard for. It is also an excellent time to explore new options and widen your business horizons through global market participation. Connect with professionals in your field who have international exposure.

Leo: It is advisable to be prepared to face challenges and hurdles this week. You may struggle to keep up with your professional routine this week. Obstacles should not make you quit; instead, continue to be persistent and reach out to more people. Think about expanding your knowledge by taking courses or exploring other job possibilities to increase your chances of success. You need patience and resilience as you navigate this turbulent time of uncertainty.

Virgo: This week, career development might be an outcome of business travel, but the advantages could not be in the high range. Keep your expectations in the middle ground, and ensure your trips are about making deep-rooted relationships. Connecting with industry professionals can be a gateway to promising job openings. Moreover, a clean and professional appearance should be considered when meeting with senior colleagues or potential job interviewers.

Libra: This week, you may be immersed in insightful discussions with your colleagues. Your assistance could be critical in changing the course of events or solving problems currently facing the workplace. Pay attention to the emotional undertones of different conversations, as personal issues may sometimes sneak into the professional field. Stay focused on your work, but be sensitive to others' needs.

Scorpio: This is your time to take initiative in financial matters. Assess where you stand financially and make the appropriate budget corrections. Executing all financial obligations at hand will lead to clarity and serenity, allowing you to focus on your job wholeheartedly. Prevent the urge to overspend and, instead, put your mind to it and organise your finances. Payment of debts promptly will help create new opportunities for career growth.

Sagittarius: This week, your career will have a good chance of a change for the best. Regardless of whether you are job-seeking or already employed, you will find yourself aiming high, leading you to pursue only the best in your work. Your dedication to excellence will surely be rewarded, translating to unimaginable benefits from the bosses and the authorities.

Capricorn: Although you may be quite settled in your present role, this week can be a turning point and open new doors to growth. Be open-minded and stay receptive to the innovations taking place in your organisation. Your awareness of details will play a significant role in your establishment and maintaining your professional reputation. Do not be passive. Adaptability is key, so be on the lookout for opportunities for career progression.

Aquarius: This week is the time to review your work habits and identify areas for improvement. Give yourself a lot of time to recollect your energy and once again attack your tasks with increased concentration and zeal. This is crucial in avoiding any possible issues that may arise and keeping you focused on achieving your objectives. Job seekers should consult a mentor to point out areas where they need improvement.

Pisces: Be receptive to changes and new approaches. Think about how you can create something new and original in the development of your projects or in your approach to strategy. Another crucial way of getting ahead in your career is by developing meaningful relationships with your colleagues and industry contacts. Be meticulous, tidy, and time-conscious in your work.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

