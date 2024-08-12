Weekly Career Horoscope for August 12-18, 2024

Aries: This week, your mental flexibility is high, though you may have occasional mood swings that interfere with your interactions in the workplace. Do not let your thoughts become obsessed with an idea or plan that may interfere with your rational thinking or cause unnecessary stress. Do not let your mind race in unproductive thoughts; instead, focus on innovative solutions. If you do not let your emotions get the best of you, you will progress this week. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: There may be situations this week where you are expected to demonstrate your skills or offer new challenges and responsibilities. These are the kinds of opportunities one should be ready for and be on the lookout for. Be open to opinions and alter your approach. The time you invest in learning and self-improvement will help you achieve a higher position in your career, so start doing so this week.

Gemini: This week, your career focuses more on the reflective side. You may think about your work and what you want from life more than usual. This reflective mood could bring beneficial conclusions about your vocation or true purpose. But do not let your emotions cloud your decisions. Your emotions might become heightened, which can make interactions at the workplace difficult; thus, find a way to stay grounded in your new role.

Cancer: This week brings promising developments in your career. Your creativity and unique thinking will set you apart, which will catch the attention of your managers. Stay alert for unexpected chances and look forward to new challenges to showcase your talents. Financially, this week looks favourable, with potential gains from investments. It's a good time to explore new avenues for growth. Ensure you have a solid plan and seek advice from trusted sources.

Leo: This week is bright for your professional life. Support from colleagues and supervisors will create a strong sense of teamwork, creating a warm and cooperative work culture. This will make sharing knowledge easier, and working towards organisational goals will become effective and fulfilling. You'll feel more confident and focused on your tasks. However, don’t get too absorbed in one area, which can lead to frustration if the results aren't as expected.

Virgo: Your career may be bumpy and challenging this week, so you must deal with patience and perseverance. Obstacles and failures may appear, which may bring about tension. However, it is important not to lose your head and approach each situation calmly. Concentrate on what you have control over and avoid worrying about what you cannot change. This state of stress might be building you up for the next level, so see it as a positive development.

Libra: This week, you may find yourself travelling for business meetings. It is the right time to deal with complex tasks or set learning goals. However, you must be careful when dealing with issues related to religion or culture, as you are now more sensitive to such issues. You may encounter a colleague with different opinions, which may cause an argument. It is crucial not to be too rigid and, when engaging in such conversations, attempt to be open-minded and as polite.

Scorpio: The stars shine bright on your professional life this week. You will be communicative, and your thinking will be clear and coherent, making your speech persuasive. Presenting new ideas, discussing with your coworkers, or reporting your work to management is good. If you are a freelancer, improved negotiation skills will assist you in marketing your services and getting better rates. Remain goal-oriented and have faith in your skills to make progress.

Sagittarius: This week, the desire to learn something new will be high and open the doors to new opportunities in the workplace. You’ll be questioning and researching further into your tasks and discovering new approaches towards work that can result in success. Such a thought process will enable you to look at things from a different perspective, which you may not have noticed before. Do not shut yourself off from what is happening, as there are developments that can be useful.

Capricorn: This week, your career path will not be as predictable as expected. You will encounter some difficulties but do not be disheartened by them. These are just discomforts that one experiences as one changes from one phase to another. Be on the lookout for better opportunities that will present themselves eventually. The essence of these opportunities will be determined by how fast you are in thinking and how flexible you are.

Aquarius: This week, things in your career may take a turn for the better because past efforts are likely to start yielding fruit. Be open to the outcomes of opportunities that you sowed in the past. You may feel pulled towards background roles, which can be advantageous in the future. Do not be afraid to try new things; even if it seems to be going in the wrong direction at first, stick to your gut. This time could be a good time to reflect on what one wants to do in life and possibly find a better job.

Pisces: Be careful with your contact with clients this week. Verify all the deals and agreements before putting your signature on the dotted line. Your informal manner when dealing with your friends or family might not work here, so remain professional. View this period as one of growth, and don’t be discouraged by the challenges. If you manage all these challenges well, you can become a stronger and more equipped professional.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779