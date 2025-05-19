Weekly Career Horoscope for May 19-25, 2025

Aries: There is a small window of opportunity just waiting for you this week. This wonderful rift is capable of bringing lots of responsibilities, so much respect and a newfound sense of purpose. Let everybody know what you are up to. This is not to be any harsh rebuff against anyone who will naturally welcome you. Do not wait. Let your heart agree on it. Energy is good; you only need some force to light it up. So, tell others that you are ready to lead. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Freepik)

Taurus: Being down may cast a shadow upon your workweek, as you may be torn between the status quo and an impulse to break free. Luckily for you, you do not necessarily have to pick one side against another. One road exists that combines comfort and creativity. Take your time to consider what you truly want. When your actions respect your heart and ensure security, you can be proud of the decision in your hands.

Gemini: You are starting the week under strong pressure from time or cash. Instead of running away, use it to propel you energetically and with concentration. The real thing that makes you the best of yourself is all this pushing. Your ability to think clearly and come up with immediate solutions is truly impressive, often surprising you in the process. It's important to remember that pressure may not always be the issue; sometimes it simply acts as a trigger.

Cancer: The week sees someone else helping you recognise a certain something about yourself that had not been too clear before. A hidden strength emerges through cooperation: perhaps leadership, patience, or creativity. When in partnership with others, it teaches you something. Being open and working collaboratively will help not only to achieve better results but also to grow in self-awareness. Your ways of working and growing will improve as you recognise the new connection.

Leo: The energy this week seems to be focusing on you. Whether through work or in the ways you express yourself, people seem to be peering right through you. It's a time for soul-searching. Does the daily performance you put on support or hinder the future goals you're targeting? Focus thus on those bigger goals. There is power in being seen, but even more in being recognised for honesty and dependability. Shine from the heart.

Virgo: This week may highlight a pitfall for you, but it may not be all that harmful. Try not to allow stress to overwhelm you; there are lessons everybody can take out of it, not only within yourself. Your calm reaction to the mistake wins second looks from people, while silence succeeds in showing how trustworthy you are. Many a time, growth sprouts quietly in corners such as those. Take this as a sign that the only need for respect is no perfection, but truth and honesty.

Libra: Your composed demeanour and ability to read the room put you in a place of quiet authority for most of this week. You may not hold the official title, but people look up to you for directions. You are reaching out emotionally, and it becomes a way into their hearts—a substantial way for them to be visible and contained. Leading the way on many small actions with utmost subtlety is a test for you. Being someone others can trust is quietly profound.

Scorpio: Financial well-being will linger in the air during the week. There is a good chance that this target will start to feel within your grasp. It has become real action: no dream anymore. Your discipline will be your best friend this week. Make sure that you keep focusing on that result in your mind, but stay in today. For all that they will seldom appear, any other days of progress are worth rooting deeply in. Trust the great foundation you have laid down.

Sagittarius: The success of someone else might become prominent in an area of your life this week. This is no sign of your own falling from grace. The story can be just as inspiring as a competition. Let that success give you hope. The possibility of passion and persistence in your own case can open up, too, with this moment asking you to contemplate with a fresh perspective. Use their stride as inspiration, but not as a parameter.

Capricorn: This week, a pending payment or invoice will be delayed, and that will probably bore a hole in any planning. Do not allow this mishap to send you on zigging paths. You have the inbuilt capacity for adaptation. Take a deep breath, adjust the course, and gain control over your presence. The moment is for a brief pause, not a finish line. Practical-yet-calm advice will lead you in the right direction and guide you as to when everything will be back in harmony.

Aquarius: It feels as though you are gravitating strongly toward something somewhat different, even odd or risky. Maybe a new job, any weird proposal or idea not arising from the usual mould catches your eye. Don't walk away now; instead, slow down, calmly appraise the offer, and weigh its reality against the future you envision. Often, the unconventional isn't always wrong, nor is the safe right. Reveal the most prudent option.

Pisces: This week, you muster the courage to walk down a path that has lingered with you. It could be applying for a job, going for a rehabilitation program, or even trying something completely new. Though you’re not very familiar with the feeling, the spirit is willing. The fear doesn't go away—your trust in yourself grows stronger. This can be your platinum time for all your reserves of trust. Getting out of a protective wall doesn't mean losing your way.

