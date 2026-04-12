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    Weekly Career & Money Horoscope for April 12-18, 2026: These zodiacs may expect success and recognition by the weekend

    Weekly Career & Money Horoscope for April 12-18, 2025: The week offers financial stability, job opportunities and more.

    Published on: Apr 12, 2026 8:29 AM IST
    By Kishori Sud
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    Aries

    Career Energy: Uncertainty and intuition

    Career Weekly Horoscope for April 12-18, 2026 (Freepik)
    Career Weekly Horoscope for April 12-18, 2026 (Freepik)

    Things may feel unclear this week. Avoid rushing decisions—trust your intuition and wait for clarity before acting. Financially, avoid impulsive choices.

    Mini Ritual: Start your week by sitting in silence for 5 minutes before work to centre your thoughts.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Labradorite to enhance intuition and guide decisions.

    Taurus

    Career Energy: Setbacks and recovery

    You may face challenges or disappointments. Instead of focusing on loss, shift your attention to rebuilding. Financial caution is advised.

    Mini Ritual: Write one mistake you want to learn from and keep it as a reminder.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Rhodonite to support emotional balance and resilience.

    Gemini

    Career Energy: Completion and success

    A phase is completing successfully. You may receive recognition or closure. Financially, this is a stable and rewarding period.

    Mini Ritual: Acknowledge one achievement before starting your day.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Clear Quartz to amplify success and clarity.

    Cancer

    Career Energy: Balancing responsibilities

    You may juggle multiple tasks. Stay organised and avoid overcommitting. Financial balance will require careful planning.

    Mini Ritual: Make a weekly priority list and stick to top 3 tasks daily.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Amazonite to maintain balance and clarity.

    Leo

    Career Energy: Caution and awareness

    Be mindful of hidden issues or misunderstandings at work. Stay alert and avoid trusting blindly. Financially, review details carefully.

    Mini Ritual: Recheck one important task before submitting it.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Black Obsidian to protect your energy and improve awareness.

    Virgo

    Career Energy: Planning ahead

    You are thinking about future goals. This is a good time to plan rather than act immediately. Financial growth will come with strategy.

    Mini Ritual: Write one long-term goal and break it into small steps.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Iolite to enhance focus and direction.

    Libra

    Career Energy: Success and recognition

    A positive phase is unfolding. You may feel more confident and receive appreciation. Financially, growth is indicated.

    Mini Ritual: Start your day with gratitude for one career achievement.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Sunstone to attract success and confidence.

    Scorpio

    Career Energy: Revisiting past work

    Old opportunities or ideas may return. Use past experience to improve current outcomes.

    Mini Ritual: Review one past decision and identify what you would do differently.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Labradorite to enhance insight and awareness.

    Sagittarius

    Career Energy: Financial caution

    You may feel restricted or uncertain financially. Avoid risky decisions and focus on stability.

    Mini Ritual: Track your expenses for three days to gain awareness.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Smoky Quartz to stay grounded and stable.

    Capricorn

    Career Energy: Slow progress

    Things may move slowly, but they are stable. Stay consistent and avoid rushing results.

    Mini Ritual: Commit to one task daily without distraction.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Green Jade to support steady growth.

    Aquarius

    Career Energy: Structure and discipline

    You may focus on rules, systems, or learning. This is a good time to build strong foundations.

    Mini Ritual: Organise your workspace for better productivity.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Sodalite to improve clarity and discipline.

    Pisces

    Career Energy: Sudden change

    Unexpected shifts may occur. While they may feel intense, they are clearing what is unstable. Stay adaptable.

    Mini Ritual: Take a deep breath before reacting to any sudden situation.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Amethyst to stay calm and centred during change.

    Kishori Sud

    (Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe)

    Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

    Instagram: @enigmatarottribe

    Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

    DM for session @ 9654465163

    • Kishori Sud
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kishori Sud

      Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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    Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Career & Money Horoscope For April 12-18, 2026: These Zodiacs May Expect Success And Recognition By The Weekend

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    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
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    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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