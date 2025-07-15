Weekly Chinese Horoscope: Astrological insights based on Chinese zodiac signs

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) According to the Chinese horoscope, July 14, 2025, is perfect for a fresh start. Clear away distractions early in the week. Read your Weekly Chinese Zodiac Horoscope from July 14-19, 2025.

Monday is good for reviewing your schedule and making space for growth. Wednesday is for loved ones, while Thursday is ideal for a date night or planning session. July 18, is the best day to begin something new or set a future launch date.

The weekend is tricky as a Destruction Day and Sunday a Danger Day. Avoid big moves and instead clear clutter or do light tasks.

You’ll handle this week’s ups and downs well, but July 19, might feel heavy as it’s a Destruction Day. Before then, something could end on its own, freeing you from a problem, take it as a win. Keep your attitude light on Monday and Tuesday, and practice gratitude on Thursday. Friday is great for a home project, even if doubts creep in over the weekend. Let go of control and trust the process.

Start the week by getting clear on your goals. Self-awareness will help you make the most of early opportunities. By the weekend, avoid wasting time on things you don’t care about. Sunday, July 20, brings emotional and spiritual healing, showing how much you’ve grown and matured.

This week, you’ll be a source of support for others. Monday and Tuesday are great for encouraging loved ones, while midweek brings moments of warmth and connection. The weekend may feel draining, so protect your energy and focus on self-care.

The week begins busy, but don’t let it lower your motivation. Lead with confidence on Monday and Tuesday, and plan outings or date nights in advance. Friday is your best day for starting something new, whether it’s a project or a fresh connection.

This week asks you to look at how you spend your time and money. You may uncover hidden opportunities, like saving for something special or fixing a costly mistake at work. Keep a low profile over the weekend and trust your instincts to protect your energy.

The start of the week feels intense, so focus on essential tasks first. After Monday and Tuesday, midweek brings more room for fun. Expect some delays on Thursday, but they could actually work in your favor, giving you time for loved ones.

You thrive on challenges, and this week gives you plenty. Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday are your tough but rewarding days. Keep lighter, more joyful moments for Wednesday and Thursday. Over the weekend, problem-solving could even bring financial gain.

Stay balanced this week and don’t take on too much. Wednesday and Thursday are vulnerable days—avoid unnecessary drama. On Monday, use your perfectionist streak to declutter your emails or old files and stay organized.

Your sharp eye for detail helps others this week. Friday, an Earth Rat Initiate Day, is perfect for guiding or advising someone in need. Be gentle with yourself on Sunday, a Danger Day, as you might feel extra anxious even if nothing is wrong.

July is a socially active month for you. Wednesday and Thursday are ideal for preparing your home or travel plans for upcoming gatherings. On July 16, a Fire Dog Balance Day, sort through holiday lists or financial tasks. End the week by reviewing and fine-tuning your plans.

The week begins with home and family matters. Declutter your space on Monday and Tuesday. Thursday, July 17, a Stable Day, is great for joyful activities like cooking a traditional recipe or reconnecting with a friend. Acts of love and kindness will warm your week.