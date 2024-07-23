Weekly Chinese Horoscope from July 22-28, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, things will move slowly and gently for you. Being patient will help you succeed. Stay grounded and find the hidden joys in the world around you. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Also Read Chinese Horoscope for July 2024: Monthly Predictions as per your Chinese zodiacs

Lucky Day in Love: July 24

In love, things might be different. If your relationship is frustrating and making you feel stressed, it could be a sign of deeper issues. Trust your instincts and pay attention to warning signs.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 23

It's a good idea to take a break from your social life this week. Focus on self-care and relaxation to find happiness.

Lucky Day for Career: July 28

In your professional realm, everything is moving along as it should. Patience will be key to your success this week.

This week, it feels like a lock and key almost fitting together. This means you need to be observant and curious because the answers are very close!

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

If you're single, consider taking a step back to focus on your well-being. Things will fall into place when the time is right. If you're in a relationship, try to balance your head and your heart.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 27

In your social life, you can be the centre of attention if you want. But if you feel like staying in and watching TV, prioritize your need for space and relaxation.

Lucky Day for Career: July 28

Your career is on track, and the current energy is positive. Avoid stressing about the pace, as this could have a negative effect. Trust that things are progressing well.

This week, your energy is like a flower. It will either bloom and fill your life with joy, or you might feel like you're missing out. Trust your intuition to help you bloom.

Lucky Day in Love: July 23

In love, you control your destiny. What you believe will happen. Be mindful of your thoughts and beliefs.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 24

In your social life, spend time with those who truly care about you. Avoid those who don't value your friendship, as they will just waste your time.

Lucky Day for Career: July 22

You're close to a breakthrough in your career. Remember the flower metaphor, as it applies here, too. Trust yourself and stay observant.

This week brings a sweet and gentle energy. If you feel like sharing food with your neighbors to make friends, go for it!

Lucky Day in Love: July 22

In love, follow the advice that has stood the test of time. Think about what worked for your parents or grandparents. Core values like respect, care, and love never change.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 22

Your social life can be exciting and indulgent if you want it to be. Enjoy yourself as long as you know your limits. If you struggle with peer pressure, take a moment to evaluate the situation.

Lucky Day for Career: July 23

Your career is looking bright and promising. Positive news related to your current projects is expected to arrive by October or Halloween.

Never let anyone treat you better or worse than you deserve. Being treated poorly can damage your self-esteem, while being treated too well might blind you to reality.

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

In love, you'll find hidden wisdom and cosy mysteries. This could be literal if you and your partner have plans to watch a Sherlock Holmes movie or something similar.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 27

Your social life looks promising because the energy is positive. However, don't ignore red flags! While you may be protected now, it's important not to let problems take root.

Lucky Day for Career: July 25

In your career, take a moment to ground yourself and avoid seeking outside opinions. Big ideas and extraordinary inspiration will come when you give yourself space to think.

This week is all about knowing what you want and going after it with strength and confidence.

Lucky Day in Love: July 23

In love, don't let rejections bring you down. Incompatibilities often reveal themselves later, so stay observant and keep going.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 22

Your social life is significant this week. Astrologically, some of you might meet a platonic soulmate or make new friends who will dramatically change your life.

Lucky Day for Career: July 22

For your career, this isn't the time to try something new. Focus on gathering information and honing your skills, as this will be important in the coming weeks.

This week, the energy is focused on your relationship with food. If you have trauma around this, consider working with a therapist.

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

In love, remember the wholesome, loving, and caring parts of yourself. This will protect you from anyone trying to deceive you, whether they are inside or outside the relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 28

In your social life, it might be beneficial to take a step back. Focus on understanding your feelings and healing yourself. Everything will improve when you are stronger and healthier.

Lucky Day for Career: July 27

In your career, things are progressing as they should. Stick to your routines and focus on urgent matters in other areas of your life.

This week, your energy is deeply spiritual. Some of you may have a supernatural experience that reveals secrets of the world. Be sure to note them down so you don't forget!

Lucky Day in Love: July 26

In love, be your own best friend. Ask yourself if you would encourage someone else to date the person you’re considering. If the answer makes you uncomfortable, then you have your answer.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 27

Your social life will be fantastic this week. Step out of your comfort zone to find new friends, new ideas, and maybe even a new romantic interest.

Lucky Day for Career: July 28

In your career, let things progress naturally. Avoid making hasty decisions out of impatience.

This week, focus on recognizing your inner wisdom and not letting naysayers influence you.

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

In love, you'll either find beauty, strength, and camaraderie, or the opposite. Be mindful of this to guide yourself toward your true soulmate and away from those who aren't right for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 26 & 27

In your social life, there's a surprise waiting for you. Engage with others and discover what it is!

Lucky Day for Career: July 27

Your career is well-positioned for the next phase. Trust your instincts and let your routines guide you forward.

This week, the energy is big and bold! Extraordinary experiences are waiting for those who truly desire them.

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

If you're single, now might not be the best time to search for love. Focus on other areas of your life that are more beneficial right now. If you're in a relationship, make sure to carve out time for yourself and pursue your personal goals, needs, and hobbies.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 27

Your social life will be good, but be cautious of naysayers pretending to be friends.

Lucky Day for Career: July 25

In your career, everything is progressing as it should. Be brave and bold, and the ideas you need will come to you.

This week, you're facing crucial challenges. Embrace them, as they are key to your growth and transformation.

Lucky Day in Love: July 24

In love, don't let others' ignorance affect your self-esteem. You don't owe anyone all your time or secrets. Love is about free will and grows naturally.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 23

Your social life will be influenced by your love life this week. If you feel someone is trying to come between you and your partner, trust your instincts.

Lucky Day for Career: July 22

Your career will continue as usual. Stay on top of your responsibilities, and let your routines guide you.

This week, you need to choose your side decisively, as there’s no turning back. Make your decision count!

Lucky Day in Love: July 22

In love, be your true self while embracing growth, learning, and new experiences. Let love expand your horizons and deepen your understanding.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 23

In your social life, be aware of the true intentions of those close to you. Some of you might have fake friends who are only around because they are lonely.

Lucky Day for Career: July 24

Your career energy is fantastic! Be brave and take bold steps. You'll achieve things no one has before, making your family and friends proud.