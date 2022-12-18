Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, 18-24 December 2022: Enjoy a stable week

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius natives enjoy a stable week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, invest in yourself to grow stronger and more resilient so that you can handle any adversity that comes your way. You confidently suggest team get-togethers and quickly earn the respect of upper management. This stability may extend to your personal finances as well. Some Aquarius natives may have a very active and fulfilling family life. Those closest to you are often the best people to share the joy of a special occasion. The fruits of Aquarius natives' romantic labours may also be reaped. Time spent with your partner can help you both think about and open up possibilities for your future together. Some of you may have to travel internationally for work. It could end up being a trying time for you. Those attempting to sell a family home may find the necessary paperwork to be time-consuming and confusing. If you feel like you need assistance, look for it. In the classroom, students may need to concentrate without interruptions.

Aquarius Finance This Week

The financial situation appears to be improving for Aquarius natives. When everything is running smoothly, the usual struggles and competitiveness are pointless. Instead, take advantage of the relative calm to research promising new financial investments.

Aquarius Family This Week

Reconnecting with loved ones can help at home, where you'll likely be needed more. Everyone is sure to remain in a cheerful frame of mind if this continues. The plan is to finally have a reunion with everyone.

Aquarius Career This Week

You may experience tremendous success early in your career and benefit significantly from beginner's luck. Your skills and experience in the field may help you succeed despite the challenges you face at work. The use of third-party services to complete tasks will prove highly effective for Aquarius natives.

Aquarius Health This Week

Maintaining a healthy diet and mental attitude undoubtedly contributes to your overall well-being. Regular exercise like jogging or cycling may help your immune system. Spiritual practice has the potential to reduce anxiety.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

Your romantic interest may feel attracted to you because of your kindness and inner beauty. If you want to take your relationship to the next level, now is the time to take the next step and make it official. Most parents may sign off on Aquarius natives' partners.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON