Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 10-16, 2025: Move abroad for career growth

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenges Do not give up to challenges at the workplace. Look for professional success and consider settling the monetary issues. No health issue will upset you. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You may be happy to know that your love relationship will be intact this week, and professional success will embrace you. Minor financial issues may exist, but the health will be positive.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Your lover will help you maintain morale and enthusiasm throughout your life. Minor hiccups may come up this week, and you should also be ready to take up issues related to egos. Do not let turbulence in the relationship go out of control. Keep the lover in a good mood, and you are also required to value the opinion of the partner while making crucial decisions.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at the workplace will be tested this week. New responsibilities will keep you busy, while some professionals will also obtain a promotion. Those who are into law, media, politics, and healthcare will see new opportunities to excel. Marketing and salespersons will travel to new destinations. Some females will be successful in clearing interviews to get an offer letter. Students will ensure good performance in examinations, while some professionals will move abroad for job reasons.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

There will be monetary issues this week. Your financial troubles will keep you away from large-scale investments this week. Some natives will receive income from past investments, but expenses will also be there. A celebration within the family will also require you to spend money. It is also good to stay away from property-related discussions within the family. Some businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good, and there will also be occasions where you will spend well on adventure activities. Those who are travelling on vacation must be careful to carry all the required medicines. Those who are diabetic must be careful about their diet. Some females will develop skin-related infections. Oral health may also disturb you by the mid of the week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)