Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, December 7-13, 2025: Expect some good news within the family

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spare time for the loved ones Keep troubles out of the love affair and spend more time with your partner. A professionally successful week is waiting ahead. Wealth demands more attention. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the disputes within the love affair and spare time for the family. Consider safe monetary investments. Health is also good this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

No major tremor will affect or impact the relationship. But expect minor ego-related issues and ensure you overcome them tactfully. Some love affairs will see the interference of a friend or a relative, which can bring issues. Personal space is important in a love life. You should not impose your thoughts on the lover. You must also be careful while delving into the past. Married natives must be careful about office romance this week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you meet the requirements at work. Be cool even in tense hours at the office, and this will help you give the best results. You may update the profile on a job portal in the second part of the week to get a new job offer. Some IT, healthcare, banking, architecture, advertising, automobile, and logistics professionals will see opportunities abroad. The first half of the week is not good for business, and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Have control while spending on luxury shopping this week. Females who are keen to invest in stocks and trade can go ahead with the plan. Some natives will resolve a financial issue with a sibling or a friend. There will also be issues related to insurance. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week, while the first half of the week is also good for buying a new house. Businessmen should be careful about large investments in a new territory.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to do a complete body check this week. Some minor infections will be there, including those that may affect your lifestyle. Handle mental stress-related problems with care. Some natives may develop breathing issues. Seniors must be careful while walking through slippery areas. You should also be ready to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)