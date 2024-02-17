 Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 18-24, 2024 predicts success with this gemst | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 18-24, 2024 predicts success with this gemstone

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 18-24, 2024 predicts success with this gemstone

Dr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for Feb 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be diplomatic in your love life to avoid serious problems.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you desire for change

Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week. Professional success is backed by strong love. Prosperity and good health also exist.

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 18-24, 2024: Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week.
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 18-24, 2024: Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week.

Be diplomatic in your love life to avoid serious problems. Your performance will win the management. Handle finance carefully while health is good this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your efforts to maintain a harmonious relationship within the love affair will prove successful. Misunderstandings may happen between you and the lover but open communication will resolve issues. Do not let minor issues go out of hand and you must sort out things as fast as possible. Always value the partner and provide proper space to the lover in the romantic life. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You may quit the job and update the profile on a job portal. New companies will call up to schedule job interviews which you may also clear. There can be minor problems within the team over certain aspects of the project and you need to take the initiative to settle it down. Some professionals will succeed at the negotiation table with clients which will help the company in earning good revenue. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas which will work out in the future.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while spending money. Though you will see money flowing in, it is crucial to save money for the rainy day. Some students may have financially a tough time as parents may ration their pocket money. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You will be happy to recover from previous ailments. However, some Aquarius natives will see skin-related infections, throat-related issues, and viral fever. This week is good for surgery you may schedule the date. Aquarius natives with high blood pressure or diabetes need to be careful about their diet.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

