Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, January 29- Feb 4, '23:Read your career predictions

Published on Jan 29, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Horoscope Weekly for January 29- February 4 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. Those who engage in trading stand a good chance of reaping significant rewards.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope for January 29- February 4, 2023 : Aquarians can expect a prosperous week.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope for January 29- February 4, 2023 : Aquarians can expect a prosperous week.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians can expect a prosperous week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, the financial situation will remain healthy as long as profits are high and expenses are low. Those who engage in trading stand a good chance of reaping significant rewards. The real estate market is also healthy right now. In the near future, it could yield fruitful results. There are positive indicators that life at home will continue to be peaceful and secure. Family ties with the young are especially strong and bring much happiness to everyone involved. Developing romantic feelings for someone else can come as a complete surprise. It's also a good time to reflect on where you are and what you can do to get where you want to go. Keep in touch with the higher-ups at your company. Keep your cool even if you're met with hostility toward your efforts. For students with interest in doing research, this is an unprecedented opportunity. They may come across opportunities that are ideal for their professional development and advancement.

Aquarius Finance This Week

There are signs of financial growth and stability, and the stock market has been performing well. Your previous business plans will finally begin to bear fruit, bringing you financial success. It's a great time to launch new products or services or to grow an existing company.

Aquarius Family This Week

It will be easier for you to connect with your kids on an emotional level, strengthening your bond with them. Possible sources of great happiness include the start of a new family or romantic relationship. Even a stork's arrival is probably going to happen.

Aquarius Career This Week

It's important for working Aquarius professionals to proceed with caution right now. It's possible that workplace pressure will increase, and reacting will not help. In order to improve their employability, working professionals should enrol in a few accelerated training programmes.

Aquarius Health This Week

Your health, resolve, and enthusiasm are likely to improve this week. Try not to let mental and physical health suffer as a result of stress and pressure. Take some time to enjoy the things that make you happy.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

As your partner learns to appreciate your efforts to foster a healthy relationship, you can expect a dramatic improvement in your romantic life. If you're a single Aquarius looking for love, you might get an unexpected proposal from a coworker or friend.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

