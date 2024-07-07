Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 7-13, 2024 predicts new responsibilities for students

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in tense hours Look for the best ways to keep the love life energetic and creative. Keep the professional life free from controversies. Health & wealth will be good this week. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 7-13, 2024: Look for the best ways to keep the love life energetic and creative.

Engage in creative activities along with the lover to make the relationship stronger. Financial success will be at your side and your career will be at its best. You can also be confident about your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your lover will recognize your commitment to love. Value the relationship and keep the lover pampered. You may plan a romantic holiday or a surprise gift. You may introduce the lover to the parents to get their approval. Some Aquarius natives will find the love affair toxic and will come out of it. Single females will also find a new person entering their lives in the first part of the week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while taking up new assignments. The target will be tight and you need to work tirelessly to achieve the goal. You will also find new job opportunities and attending interviews will also bring good results. You will impress the clients with communication and those who are into business development will require bringing out innovative strategies. Some auto experts will get a raise in salary and designation. Artists, musicians, authors, and copywriters will get opportunities to prove their skills. Businessmen will find success.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from plenty of sources and you may be keen to fulfill many long-cherished goals. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a new property or a vehicle. Some Aquarius females will inherit a family property while seniors may consider dividing the wealth among children. A bank loan will be approved. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market and speculative business can attempt the fortune as they are promised good future returns.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, you are healthy this week. Female natives will recover from all prevailing illnesses and this is a positive sign. However, you need to be sure about the diet. Minor virus-related infections may be there but the normal life is unaffected. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)