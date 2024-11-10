Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts investment opportunities

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Give surprises to others Walk into a new relationship and spend more happy moments with your lover. Professional success will exist. Overcome the monetary issues through smart planning. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Troubleshoot relationship issues to stay happy this week.

Troubleshoot relationship issues to stay happy this week. Take up new responsibilities at work that will test your mettle. Minor financial issues will also exist in your life. However, health will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Do not get into trouble related to love as this can lead to disastrous situations. Stay calm even while having differences in opinion with your partner. Single natives can confidently express their feelings to the crush as the response will be positive. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. Some love affairs will also turn into marriage. Married female natives can go the family way.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

New challenges will keep you busy at the office. Some tasks will demand you to travel. Sales and marketing professionals will strive to meet the target. Be sure to crack a job interview and you will see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Your sincerity will pave the way for a promotion. You need to be innovative in projects and out-of-the-box ideas will help you outshine in team projects and assignments. Those who are keen to launch a new business venture can also pick this time.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity exists but be careful about the investments. Some good returns from previous investments will make you prosperous. This is a good time to do luxury shopping as well as buy a car. The first part of the week is good for realty business. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health. Those who have a history of cardiac issues must be careful in the first part of the week. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, go for more veggies and fruits. Some females will develop gynecological issues so it is crucial to not miss medications.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

