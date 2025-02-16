Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 16-22, 2025 predicts an auspicious week

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Turn troubles into opportunities Stay happy in the relationship this week. Your commitment at work will lead to positive results. Financially you are good but keep a tab on expenditure. Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, February 16-22, 2025: Resolve every issue within the relationship. Utilize your potential to succeed professionally.

Resolve every issue within the relationship. Utilize your potential to succeed professionally. Take up new tasks whenever required at the office. Despite the prosperity, have control over expenditure. Your health will also be good throughout the week.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not pick an argument with the lover as this can have a disastrous end. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and the second part of the week is also auspicious to discuss the love affair with the parents. Consider spending the weekend together where you may also tale a call on the future. You may go back to the previous love affair but this should not be at the cost of the present love affair. Married females may also consider expanding the family this week.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Expect ego-related issues at the workplace. Your rapport with the team manager or a senior may not be good and this can also lead to minor tremors that may also impact the final output of a project. Keep a distance from controversies at the workplace. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures this week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Keep the financial life intact. Maintain a balanced flow of wealth and this also requires you to spend a minimal amount on luxury items. Do not compromise funds and some females will require even spending for a medical reason. You may invest in the stock market but the guidance from a financial expert can be great. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for business expansions.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid heavy exercise this week. This is more crucial for people with heart-related ailments. Those who are diabetic must be careful about their diet. Some females will develop skin-related infections. A minor accident may be there and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may require immediate medical attention.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

