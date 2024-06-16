Weekly Horoscope Aries, June 16-22, 2024 predicts conflicts at the workplace

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be patient in life Keep the love life productive and packed this week. Ensure you meet the professional demands. Stay careful while making monetary decisions & health is good. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 16-22, 2024: Your health will also be in good shape.

Make the love life satisfying and productive this week. Resolve the professional crisis and ensure you make smart financial decisions. All office tasks need to be completed on time. Your health will also be in good shape.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your cards of romance closer to the chest. There can be surprises in love this week. Expect a new person to walk into your life. Those who are already in a relationship will see the approval of their parents. Some long-distance love affairs that were on the edge of separation will get a new lease of life. Be cool even while having disagreements and your patience will work out in the love affair.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment at work. The seniors will be happy with your productivity. Minor ego-related issues may be there but you will be unscathed. Maintain a good relationship with seniors and team members. Those who are expecting a raise or promotion will have reasons to smile. Businessmen can be confident about new prospects. Funds will come in for promotional activities. Do not get into office gossip or politics. Stay away from office dramas.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week. Wealth will come from different sources. You may make decisions related to the purchase of the vehicle and a new house. Some females will resolve a monetary dispute with coworkers. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary which will impact the bank balance. This is a good time to make smart investment plans. You may also go ahead with the idea of trying the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid unhealthy habits in life including alcohol and smoking. Make exercise a part of the lifestyle. Stick to a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Go for more veggies and fruits to stay fresh and energetic this week. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration issues. You should also be careful about viral fever or throat infection.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

