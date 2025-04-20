Weekly Horoscope Cancer, April 20-26, 2025 predicts a new start in love

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Romance gives you fresh air Cancer Weekly Horoscope from April 20-26, 2025: Continue your handwork at the office which will also promise good rewards this week.

Spare time for romance and ensure you both indulge in creative activities. Continue your handwork at the office which will also promise good rewards this week.

Wait for many twists in the relationship that can either be good or bad. Do not let office gossip impact professional performance. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will be strong but ensure you also do not let external issues come in. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Female natives may receive a proposal in the first half of the week while attending a function and you can decide on how the response needs to be. Married females have higher chances to conceive and you may plan to expand the family. Office romance can be dangerous for married natives this week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Despite minor issues related to productivity, you will succeed in your career. A promotion or appraisal is on its way. Focus on the tasks assigned and some professionals will also receive awards for performance. IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, automobile, and animation professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. It is also good to give up egos while being a part of team projects. Businessmen should be careful as tax-related issues will also come up this week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Have control while spending on luxury shopping this week. Females who are keen to invest in stock and trade can go ahead with the plan. Getting the support of a financial expert will be good when making financial decisions. You may have property issues within the family and it is also crucial to take the initiative to resolve this. Some natives will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You may give physical fitness more importance. Make exercise a part of the routine and ensure you avoid anything rich in oil and grease. Instead, have more veggies and fruits this week. Some females will have oral health issues or gynecological complaints. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues that may stop them from attending school.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart