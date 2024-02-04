 Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 4-10, 2024 predicts favourable stars | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 4-10, 2024 predicts favourable stars

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 04, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for Feb 4-10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week offers you the chance to tip the scales in your favor, Cancer.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Discover Balance in Life's Unpredictability, Cancer!

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 4-10, 2024. The love realm promises excitement and understanding.

You’ll find yourself gravitating towards calmer seas this week, in love, career, finances, and health. Go ahead and dive right into this cosmic energy shift.

This week offers you the chance to tip the scales in your favor, Cancer. Don’t hold back from expressing your thoughts and feelings. It's the time to break free from constraints and put self-care at the forefront. The love realm promises excitement and understanding. In terms of career, the planets point towards beneficial opportunities.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week:

As a naturally emotional sign, dear Cancer, this week will be all about you connecting deeper with your partner or those closest to you. Romantic energy is brewing and promises fun outings or heart-to-heart conversations that deepen bonds. For singles, expect a serendipitous encounter. Although guarded by nature, opening your heart may lead to new possibilities in love. Cherish this harmonious week of love.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week:

Get ready to be amazed at work, dear Crab! Positive alignments of planets promise opportunities for progress and expansion in your career. Utilize this positive cosmic energy to voice out your creative ideas and take initiative at work. Embrace these new responsibilities with your inborn determination and resilience. These endeavors might just put you in the limelight, making this a favorable time for growth in your professional life.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial matters look quite promising this week. You might feel like you're treading in choppy financial waters, but rest assured that you’re saving and spending balance will soon find its equilibrium. Make cautious decisions about investments. Patience is the name of the game here. Being the smart saver that you are, Cancer, this week could bring you a step closer to your financial goals.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week:

This week calls for paying extra attention to your wellbeing, Cancer. Implement self-care into your daily routine and make your health a priority. It's an excellent time to hit the gym or begin a new fitness regime. Balance is also needed in your diet, so remember to consume healthy, nourishing meals. A clear mind promotes a healthy body. So, keep your stress levels low, practice mindfulness, and have an energy-boosting week.

﻿Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

