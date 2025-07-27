Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 27-August 2, 2025: The Cosmos may act as a beacon luck in business

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay back in the tough time The love affair will be productive this week. Utilize professional chances to prove your significance at the workplace. Both wealth and health are also good. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Catch up with bright romantic moments. Your professional life will also be successful. There will be prosperity in life while health is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Stay happy with your lover. There will be concerns over egos and some females will also have issues at home this week. You may find it hard to convince the parents. Ensure you maintain a distance from external influences in the love affair that may negatively impact the free flow of romance. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Married natives should also keep a distance from extramarital relationships as the spouse will find this out in the first part of the week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You may also be successful in handling teams. Consider the opinions of the clients and seniors to avoid confusion. There will be issues related to egos within the team and it is crucial to take a diplomatic approach wherever needed. Students will be happy to clear competitive examinations this week. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. Not all partnerships will be good and be careful before you make crucial decisions.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Look for more ways to augment the wealth. Some investments of the past can be fruitful this week. You should have a proper financial management plan and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. You may consider stock trade, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment. Businessmen will also be successful in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may be there but normal life will not be affected. It is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Children may miss school due to viral fever and some females will also have complaints related to skin infections. There can be minor problems related to the ears and eyes. You should also be careful to skip alcohol and tobacco.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)