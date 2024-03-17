Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 17-23, 2024 predicts investment ventures

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to overcome hurdles Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 17-23, 2024. It is crucial to settle the issue without pointing the fingers at the lover.

Settle the disagreements in the love life. Prove the diligence at office by taking up new challenges. Financially you are productive but health is a concern.

Be cool in your love life and make efforts to accomplish all professional tasks. Be smart while spending money and ensure you will be careful about your health.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial in the love life. Be sincere and romantic and this will work out. Minor friction may be there in the first part of the week. It is crucial to settle the issue without pointing the fingers at the lover. Put egos behind you and show complete devotion as you need to take the love to the next level. As the chances of your partner getting pregnant are high, the unmarried couple needs to be highly cautious.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Some tasks will demand additional effort and you should take the initiative to settle all official troubles. Those who are into machines and automobiles will learn new things related to the fields. Healthcare, IT, and hospitality professionals may come across opportunities abroad. Job seekers may clear an interview and would receive an offer letter with a good package. Businessmen will make contact with new people who may be helpful in the future.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Look for more opportunities to augment your wealth. Minor financial issues may be there in the first part of the week but you will see wealth flowing in as the week progresses. You are good to invest in real estate. You may also purchase a vehicle or plan a vacation abroad with the family. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the business to new territories and promoters will pump in funds.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Cancer natives with lung or liver-related issues may develop complications this week and will require medical attention. Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors. Pregnant Taurus females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain. Some Cancer natives will also develop infections related to the skin or throat. This may impact the routine life.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857