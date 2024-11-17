Weekly Horoscope Cancer, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts a new property

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Swim against the tides Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: You will meet the professional deadlines this week.

Despite minor friction in the love affair, you will spend creative hours with the lover. The official schedule will be hectic. Prosperity exists in the life.

Express love freely and consider spending more time together. You will meet the professional deadlines this week. Finance and health would be good and you will see wealth pouring into your life.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Expect some exciting moments in the romantic life this week. You may spend more time together and even prefer a vacation. Your parents will be supportive and the first part of the week is also a perfect time to express the feeling to the client. You can expect a positive response. Some females may go back to the ex-lover but this should not impact the current relationship. Married females may also conceive this week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on ethics at work. Those who hold key positions, especially in the government sector will be under pressure to do unethical things. However, you should not deviate from justice and stick on t the principles. Your career will be highly packed this week. Some tasks will demand additional working hours and you may be stuck at the workstation. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new reasons and options.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be your companion this week. As wealth comes in, you will be tempted to make investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. However, it is better to have proper guidance before you make large-scale investments. Ensure you maintain a balance between both income and expense. You are good to buy a vehicle or a new property. Businessmen will find profit this week and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

There can be minor health issues this week. Some females may develop migraine or respiratory issues while children may have oral health issues that will require medical attention. Seniors may complain about sleep-related disturbances. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as they give energy to the body and help keep health problems at bay.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)