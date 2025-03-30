Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts celebration at home

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, manage emotions brilliantly Keep the relationship enticed. Continue loving your partner unconditionally. Be productive at work this week. Your health will also be normal this week. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope, March 30- April 5, 2025: Be productive at work this week.

Troubleshoot every issue within your personal life. Keep a note of performance to give the best results at the office. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Be a part of the lover’s happiness and grief. This will motivate the love to take up new endeavors. Your partner may prefer you to be expressive in the relationship. Some females may be happy to rekindle an old relationship. The second part of the week is auspicious to express the feelings to the crush. Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life. Some long-distance relationships may witness cracks. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let egos impact your professional life. You may have serious responsibilities at the workplace and ensure you meet the expectations of the management. There will be a slight issue related to performance that may be noticed by the client. The second part of the week is also good to attend job interviews. Those who have job interviews will be successful in clearing them. Entrepreneurs can consider new expansion plans as the week is good in terms of both business and wealth.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Despite your passion for stock and trading, it is good to have control over investments including in speculative business. You should also be careful while lending a big amount to someone as there will be issues in getting it back. Some family disputes can also take place. The first part of the week is good for resolving a monetary dispute involving a sibling.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid unhealthy practices including lack of exercise and consumption of fat-rich food. You should also be careful about pain in joints. Females may have cough-related troubles while male natives should be careful about minor driving accidents. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time. Some children will develop bruises while playing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)