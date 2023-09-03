News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 3-9, predicts a great week

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 3-9, predicts a great week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 03, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for September 3-9, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week is all about tapping into your inner goat.

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, channel Your Inner Goat

This week brings opportunities for growth and success in all areas of your life. It's a great time to focus on personal development and making positive changes.

This week is all about tapping into your inner goat, Capricorn. You may have to climb a few mountains to get where you want to be, but the rewards at the end will be well worth it. Trust in yourself and your abilities, and don't be afraid to take the lead.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

If you're in a relationship, this week is all about strengthening your connection with your partner. You may need to make some compromises and work through any issues, but the effort will be worth it in the end. Single Capricorns may find that love is on the horizon, so keep your eyes and heart open.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

Your hard work and dedication will pay off in your career. Your persistence and determination will help you climb the ladder to success. Don't be afraid to take on new challenges and responsibilities, as they will only help you grow and achieve your goals.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

This week is a great time to focus on your financial well-being. Consider investing in yourself, whether it be through furthering your education or pursuing a passion project. Don't be afraid to take a calculated risk in your investments, as they could pay off in the long run.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

It's important to prioritize your physical and mental health. Incorporate healthy habits into your routine and push yourself to go the extra mile. Whether it's trying a new workout or taking a mental health day, make sure to take care of yourself first and foremost. Remember, a healthy body and mind are essential for success and happiness in all areas of your life.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

