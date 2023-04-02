Weekly Horoscope: Check Astrological prediction from 3rd to 9th April 2023

Aries Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd to 9th April 2023.

Ganesha says this may be a busy week for you. You may be adventurous in business and career. This is a good week for negotiations regarding marriage or business. You may try to change your job for lack of recognition. You may gain moderate profits in speculation which you should keep carefully. The mother may have a headache or trouble with tenants. You may have success in education. Children may make risky journeys which makes them anxious. A spouse may have health issues and irritable outlooks. Father will be happy with his career but his health is at stake. Elder siblings may have entangled money or sudden expenditure. Younger siblings may earn well in speculation or educational success.

Taurus

Ganesha says you are going to enjoy mixed results this week. There may be sudden medical expenditures for your family. You may have success in education; if you are related to any art or creative work then this is the best time to create something. You should think twice before you speak as your conversations may change into arguments. There may be loss through journeys or the possibility of minor accidents. You may get good business proposals but dissatisfaction with your spouse. A spouse may have mean health whereas the father may have a monetary loss or failure in his attempts at the last moment.

Gemini

Ganesha says you may have mixed results during this week. Your mind may be full of money matters. Women may worry about their families. Lack of vitality will be there. You may be promoted at the office or entrusted with a more responsible task. Your reputation at the workplace will increase while you have a lack of interest to work. Success in education is very likely, whereas others may have an ill repute or insult in a function. Children will outperform in studies and spouses take hasty decisions regarding careers. Father will have problems with enemies at the workplace. An old friend in an investment issue may cheat him. Elder siblings will progress in their career or purchases fixed assets. Younger siblings will suffer a huge loss in the sale of a property or appropriation of a financial document.

Cancer

Ganesha says you may have an energetic week. You will successfully complete all your assignments within the specified time. Business opportunities will present themselves. If you are a research student, then your thesis will be approved this week. The younger sibling will make profits in dealings whereas elder siblings may have stability in their careers. Children may be wavering in studies. Sudden hospitalization of your children may worry you a lot. Spouses will have a good time at the office but minor health issues like neck pain or backache. You will enjoy the company of your spouse. Father will purchase a vehicle or property. He may have increased revenue.

Leo

Ganesha says you may mostly have a pleasant week with minor disturbances. You may get new friends while on the journey, especially the opposite sex. You may have juicy conversations with kith and kin. You may be in a refreshing mood and avoid all sorts of activities which disturb your enjoyment. You may contact viral fever or inflammation in the bladder. You may spend most of the time dreaming about the future. Mothers will have visits to holy places whereas children may be restless in their life. You may plan for a jolly trip with friends which may be dropped at the last moment. Spouse will have troubled business or finances throughout the week. Father may have transfer or deputation. The younger sibling may have success in education or the purchase of property/vehicle.

Virgo

Ganesha says you may have mixed results during this week. You may have a delay in communication of a vital career issue. You may lack the confidence to decide on marriage. In education, you may have average performance. Younger siblings may differ from you in a family matter causing humiliation. Mother will have indifferent health like sharp fevers, boils, inflammation in the stomach, etc. Children will outperform in studies whereas spouses will have struggled careers. A new business proposal will be dropped at the last moment. Father may cause trouble to you with his attitude. He may insist you do certain things which you hate more. Elder siblings may gain lands or vehicles. They may support you with many issues. You may get a job with the help of your friend. Neighbors may cause annoyance for silly reasons, better not to allow them inside.

Libra

Ganesha says you should be very careful during this week in all aspects of life. You may have successfully completion of a few assignments giving great relief. You may work until the last hour of the previous day to do so. You may suffer from indigestion and hence prefer light food. New business proposals may come up. Speculative losses are likely. Success in education is possible only with thorough efforts. Children will have finalization of love or marriage. A spouse may take leave to the office out of tiredness. Father may have a change in the nature of work or transfer. Elder siblings will have memorable journeys whereas younger siblings may lose their jobs for silly reasons.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this is a week of correspondence and communications. You may have lengthy conversations regarding career, finance, and marriage with family and outsiders. You may prefer journeys and seldom stay at home. If you are in a science subject, then you will surely have success this week. The job may be confirmed in schools or financial institutions. You may have success in education whereas your mother may have indifferent health. Children may go on a long journey or they will perform well in their studies. Spouses will take an insurance policy or invest for long-term gains. Father will have a loss in business or humiliation at the workplace. Elder siblings may enjoy love affairs or they may beget a child this week. Younger siblings will receive a legacy or recover the long-standing debt.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says you may have moderate results in your career and excellent results in education this week. If you are looking for a house to dwell in, then this week is fruitful. You will take up challenging tasks in your job which bring pressure later. You may have attitude problems with your superior. Education will be successful throughout the week. Children will have a distraction in their studies and need your care. Spouses will have stability in their careers and cordial relations with superiors. Father may have health hazards like headaches, and pain in the lower abdomen region. Elder siblings will have a loss in financial matters and disturbances with a spouse. Younger siblings may go abroad unexpectedly or there may have a failure in love affairs causing evil thoughts in their minds. You may have sudden journeys to distant places.

Capricorn

Ganesha says you may enjoy beneficial results throughout the week. There may be auspicious functions at home. You may reap profits from some previous investments. Purchase of gold or costly home appliances is likely. You may get assurance from your superior regarding promotions. A company of friends makes your life colorful. You will have success in education and the mother may suffer from blood-related problems. Children will perform well in their education demanding more money for fees from you. Spouse will have a change in job or comfort of conveyance. Father will have enmity with superiors or his younger siblings in a property issue. Elder siblings will have a pleasant life with spouses and children whereas younger siblings will suffer minor accidents or surgery. You should be very careful while investing in speculation.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this may be a testing week for you as there may be financial pressure. You may have disturbances at the house regarding money matters. You should stay away from speculation whereas your superior may storm you with assignments. You should stay calm and focus more on your performance rather than thinking about others. You may have success in higher education. Children will perform well in their careers and studies. Spouses will have health issues like urine infections, excess heat, and ear problems. Father may earn more this week whereas elder siblings will fail in love matters or the possibility of miscarriage during this week.

Pisces

Ganesha says you may have an energetic week. You will successfully complete all your assignments within the specified time. Business opportunities will present themselves. If you are a research student, then your thesis will be approved this week. The younger sibling will make profits in dealings whereas elder siblings may have stability in their careers. Children may be wavering in studies. Sudden hospitalization of your children may worry you a lot. Spouses will have a good time at the office but minor health issues like neck pain or backache. You will enjoy the company of your spouse. Father will purchase a vehicle or property.

